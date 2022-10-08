Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram to express gratitude towards his fans and followers as Dharma Productions completes 42 years on Saturday. "Today marks another year of the beautiful family, nurtured by my father - Dharma Productions! Over the years, we’ve told stories with the hope to spread the magic of cinema across the world," he writes.

"Stories that transcend boundaries, languages and more - only to bind everyone with the thread of an emotion. As the years go by, this thread only grows stronger and I’m eternally grateful for that. Thank you for being part of our Dharma Family, thank you for making this journey a phenomenal one. See you at the movies🍿 #42YearsOfDharma," shares the filmmaker along with a video that includes some of the iconic scenes of his films.

The official Instagram handle of Dharma too shared the milestone moment.

"42 years of sharing emotions, yaadein, stories & bringing the magic of cinema to your homes & the big screen! Thank you for being part of our Dharma Family, we are grateful for your unending love," reads the post.

The Indian film production and distribution company established by Yash Johar in 1979 was taken over in 2004 after his death by his son Karan Johar. Based in Mumbai, it mainly produces and distributes Hindi films. The company's first production was Raj Khosla's 1980 released film 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman.

The other notable films under the production ventures includes 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Khuch Khuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum', 'Kapoor & Sons' etc.