Dhanush Wraps Shoot Of ‘Naane Varuven’

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to share with his fans that he has completed the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Naane Varuven’. On Monday, April 11, the actor shared a black and white picture of himself sitting on a car. “And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING (sic)," he captioned the picture, adding a bow and arrow emoji.



The film is directed by his brother and ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan and will see the actor in two roles. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Naane Varuven is touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer. While an official announcement is yet to be made, ‘Naane Varuven’ will hit the theatres later this year. The makers, too, will make an announcement soon.

According to a report in India Today, the work on the film started in 2021. A big portion of the film has been shot at Ooty. In fact, a month later after Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, Dhanush took to Instagram to share a photo with his elder son, Yatra Dhanush. The two were spending some quality time with each other during the shooting of the film at Ooty.

The story is touted to be an action-thriller about two look-alikes. Actors Induja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam and Yogi Babu will also be featured in the film. Besides this, Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Arvind Krishna and editor Prasanna GK are part of the technical crew. The film has been bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, and Om Prakash is doing the cinematography. The film's editing has been done by Bhuvana Sunder.