Reports of a biopic on the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja have been doing rounds on social media. The reports suggested that the Tamil biopic will feature a leading actor playing the role of the musician. The mystery has now been unveiled and some details from this much-anticipated project have been revealed.
According to a report published by The Times Of India, Valai Pechu has revealed that this biopic on Ilaiyaraaja is set to go on floors on March 20. The production crew will start shooting according to the schedule. The report also revealed that Dhanush is expected to play Ilaiyaraaja, while the film will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. The movie will be produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri Movies. It is set to go on floors in 2024 and is slated to be released in 2025.
This would mark the second time Dhanush will team up with Arun Matheswaran after ‘Captain Miller.’ Ilaiyaraaja and Dhanush also have a longstanding history of collaboration. The musician was the music composer for Dhanush’s ‘Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam.’ The film was directed by the late filmmaker Balu Mahendra. Additionally, Dhanush had also lent his voice to the ‘Onnoda Nadandhaa’ track in Ilaiyaraaja’s ‘Viduthalai - Part 1’ album.
Recently, Dhanush and Ilaiyaraaja unveiled the poster of the film in Chennai with Kamal Haasan. The poster featured Dhanush in a retro look.
The actor has an impressive lineup of projects in hand. He is currently working with Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna for ‘Kubera.’ On the other hand, he is also donning the director’s hat. He is also busy with his two upcoming directorial projects - ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ and ‘Raayan.’