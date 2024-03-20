According to a report published by The Times Of India, Valai Pechu has revealed that this biopic on Ilaiyaraaja is set to go on floors on March 20. The production crew will start shooting according to the schedule. The report also revealed that Dhanush is expected to play Ilaiyaraaja, while the film will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. The movie will be produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri Movies. It is set to go on floors in 2024 and is slated to be released in 2025.