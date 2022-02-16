Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

The father-son duo can be seen spending time outdoors at sunset against a mountain backdrop. Both were dressed casually and appeared to be engaged in a conversation.

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:52 pm

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his brother-filmmaker Selvaraghavan's upcoming Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’, took time away from the set to bond with his son Yathra. The actor took to Instagram to share a post with his son for the first time since his separation announcement from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

This is also the first time Dhanush has been photographed with his son post the announcement of his separation with wife Aishwaryaa. The father-son duo can be seen spending time outdoors at sunset against a mountain backdrop. Both were dressed casually and appeared to be engaged in a conversation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Naane Varuven’ marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan. They previously worked together in Tamil films like ‘Kadhal Kondein’, ‘Pudhupettai’, and ‘Mayakkam Enna’.

Aishwaryaa recently directed a music video for ‘Musafir’, a Hindi-Tamil romantic single. The video's teaser was released on Valentine's Day. In a previous interview with Hindustan Times she had stated, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me.”

The couple announced their separation on January 17 this year. Dhanush urged people to respect their choice and their privacy. On her Instagram page, Aishwaryaa made the same statement writing, “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love necessary.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and have two sons named Lingaa and Yathra.

