Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Denzel Washington Gave Actor- Son John Washington 'Freedom To Fail'

Hollywood star Denzel Washington's actor-son John David Washington has credited his dad with giving him the 'freedom to fail' as he embarked on a career in show business.

Denzel and John Washington
Denzel and John Washington etonline

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:34 pm

When asked what he learned from his dad, John said: "The freedom to fail, to find out, flourish in that failure. In that being uncomfortable, you'll find the greatest parts of yourself as an artist."

He's about to make his Broadway debut in August Wilson's 'The Piano Lesson', 12 years after his dad won a Tony Award from his role in the playwright's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1985 work 'Fences', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at a press conference for the play, John said: "Am I nervous when [my father is] watching me on stage? I don't know yet. Maybe. I might not even be thinking about it becauThse I'm thinking about the notes from my director. I don't know if I have time to be nervous about what he thinks."

As well as starring in 'Fences' on Broadway, Denzel went on to star in and direct a 2016 film version of the play which won him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The younger Washington will star alongside another screen star - Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Piano Lesson' which opens on Broadway in October.

John is playing the role of Boy Willie which was originated by Jackson when the play was first performed back in 1987.

