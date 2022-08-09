Demi Lovato In Happy Relationship With New Musician Boyfriend

Singer Demi Lovato, who has gone back to using she/her pronouns, is currently dating a fellow musician.



A source close to the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer shared the news, reports People.



"It's a really happy and healthy relationship," says the insider.



"He's a super great guy."



Lovato is hard at work gearing up for the release of their eighth studio album 'Holy Fvck' -- featuring the singles 'Skin of My Teeth' and 'Substance' on August 19.



"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they explained on June 6 of the forthcoming 16-track album, their first full-length body of work since 2021's 'Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over'.



"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," concluded Lovato's statement.



"This record is for you."



In March 2021, Lovato opened up to fans about being pansexual during an episode of 'The Joe RoganJoe Rogan Experience' podcast.