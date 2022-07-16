Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Demi Lovato Details How They Hit Her Head On A Crystal

'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker Demi Lovato recently smashed their head against a crystal and had to get stitches before her appearance in a television show.

The singer shared the details of the accident in a TikTok post Wednesday, revealing they sustained a head injury after the extremely common everyday act of smacking into a crystal display, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The following day, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 29-year-old artiste, who prefers pronouns They/Them, wore a wig to cover the cuts and detailed the rocky sequence of events.

Entertainment Weekly noted that Lovato told guest host Mark Rober: "So I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped, and I'm a huge fan of crystals -- I have this amethyst that is about this tall. Anyways, I went to bend down and pick something up and I didn't see the amethyst and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night -- in my face!"

Lovato recalled Facetiming with their doctor and learning they would need stitches just above their eyebrow.

They added, "I was like, 'I have Kimmel (the show) -- what do I do?' So I did what any sane person would do. I made a TikTok before I even told anyone."

In the video on their TikTok page, they are holding their head while the platform's popular "THEY ARE GONNA KNOW" audio plays. "Nobody's gonna know. Nobody's gonna know," says one voice.

Lovato was clearly worried about performing on the late-night show with a busted head. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" they wrote in the post's caption alongside the hashtags "#substance" and "#f---," referring to their latest single, 'Substance'.

Entertainment Weekly added that Lovato also elaborated on their fascination with alien life, revealing they often have visions of alternate life forms.

"I've had really incredible experiences after meditating in the desert and you just see stuff appear. It blows your mind. It kind of shatters your reality for a second and then you're like, 'Wow, this universe is so big'."

[With Inputs From IANS]

