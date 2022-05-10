Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Deepika Padukone: My South Indian Accent Was Frowned Upon

Actress Deepika Padukone expressed her fear of not being accepted in the film industry due to her South Indian accent. She felt that her accent was frowned upon.

Deepika Padukone

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:29 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone made her mark in the 2007 romcom 'Om Shanti Om,' in which she starred with actor Shah Rukh Khan, and since then she has gone a long way in her career. But did you know that Padukone was once concerned that her south Indian accent would prevent her from being accepted in Bollywood? The ‘Piku’ actress made this statement in a recent interview.

Padukone revealed her fears about breaking into the profession in an interview with Vogue magazine. "I do see the obvious disparity between men and women in almost any aspect of life, but never in my journey have I felt the need to compare. And I think it’s to do with the fact that my sister and I weren’t brought up like that. We weren’t constantly reminded of the fact that we were girls, and so we had to go into the world thinking differently and fighting for what we deserved. But I did have to tackle other challenges. Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it.”

On the work front, Padukone recently acted with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and actress Ananya Panday, in Amazon Prime's intricate love drama ‘Gehraiyaan’. Padukone will be next seen in Khan's comeback film ‘Pathaan’. She is also set to star alongside actor Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming action film 'Fighter.' She also has the Indian remake of 'The Intern' coming up.

For now, she is headed to the Cannes Film Festival where she is one of the jury members this year.

