Actor Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, was recently in India. The singer performed with his band – Jonas Brothers – at the second edition of the Lollapalooza music festival that took place in Mumbai over the weekend. The singer and his band were praised for their performance. The latest celebrity to praise them was Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone Cheers For Nick Jonas' 'Mann Meri Jaan' Performance At Lollapalooza
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories to cheer for Nick Jonas' performance at Lollapalooza. She also gave a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra and King.
Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Nick Jonas singing with King at Lollapalooza. In one segment of the Jonas Brothers performance at Lollapalooza, Nick Jonas and King came on stage. The duo had earlier released their version of ‘Mann Meri Jaan’ which went on to become a hit. They performed this song on stage at the music festival and won the crowd.
Deepika Padukone took to her Stories to share that video and she wrote, “So cool.” She also tagged Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and King in that Story. Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s appreciation story for Nick Jonas.
Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers had won over the crowd with his performance. Videos from the event show the crowd cheering at their gig. In one of the videos, Kevin Jonas introduces Nick Jonas as ‘jiju.’ He points towards Nick and says, “Jiju, ladies and gentlemen.” The crowd took it as a cue and started chanting ‘jiju.’ Nick Jonas took it sportingly and said, “I love you all so much, thank you.” The video went viral on all social media platforms and even Priyanka Chopra reacted to it. She thanked the crowd for making the event memorable for her husband and her brother-in-laws.
Actor Taapsee Pannu had attended Lollapalooza. She had shared a video of herself at the Jonas Brothers concert and she wrote, “Jijaji stage pe hain.”