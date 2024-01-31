Deepika Padukone Cheers For Nick Jonas' 'Mann Meri Jaan' Performance At Lollapalooza

Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers had won over the crowd with his performance. Videos from the event show the crowd cheering at their gig. In one of the videos, Kevin Jonas introduces Nick Jonas as ‘jiju.’ He points towards Nick and says, “Jiju, ladies and gentlemen.” The crowd took it as a cue and started chanting ‘jiju.’ Nick Jonas took it sportingly and said, “I love you all so much, thank you.” The video went viral on all social media platforms and even Priyanka Chopra reacted to it. She thanked the crowd for making the event memorable for her husband and her brother-in-laws.