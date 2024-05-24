‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice

JioCinema is all set to come up with its most recent original presentation. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead is headed for a grand release on JioCinema. The trailer was released a little while ago and people have already started going bonkers over the performances and the storytelling in the 1-minute 50-second trailer. The film also stars Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik Gandhi.
Check out the trailer right here:
If you look closely the film has been in the making for quite some time. The frames slightly look dated, but what’s great about the movie is that the concept is something that is relevant even today. It’s actually a plot that’s been in relevance since the time ‘Do Bigha Zamin’ was made in 1953, is relevant in 2024 and will be relevant even 20 years from now. The basic human tendency to stand up and fight against injustice when it comes to one’s own property is something that won’t go away from humans in any generation.
The same is happening here in ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ when she Pratik Gandhi is ready to set up his sister’s wedding, and for the expenses he wishes to sell off an ancestral property. However, he finds out that the property is not actually in his possession. After going to different government offices trying to figure out where there was a mistake or was something illegal done, Pratik Gandhi finally takes it upon himself to get justice for his family. Will the piece of land ever come to its rightful owner? Well, for that you’ll have to watch ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’.
The film has been written and directed by Pulkit. It has been produced by Shaailesh R Singh, Suunil Jain and Hitesh Thakkar with Tripur Singh and Mohammad Arif acting as the executive producers. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ releases on JioCinema on May 31.