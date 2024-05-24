Art & Entertainment

‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Trailer Review: Pratik Gandhi Is Ready To Fight For Justice

JioCinema is here with their latest original and it is none other than Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’. The trailer was released recently and it has started to take social media by storm. Check it out right here.

A Still From ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’
A Still From ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

JioCinema is all set to come up with its most recent original presentation. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead is headed for a grand release on JioCinema. The trailer was released a little while ago and people have already started going bonkers over the performances and the storytelling in the 1-minute 50-second trailer. The film also stars Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Check out the trailer right here:

If you look closely the film has been in the making for quite some time. The frames slightly look dated, but what’s great about the movie is that the concept is something that is relevant even today. It’s actually a plot that’s been in relevance since the time ‘Do Bigha Zamin’ was made in 1953, is relevant in 2024 and will be relevant even 20 years from now. The basic human tendency to stand up and fight against injustice when it comes to one’s own property is something that won’t go away from humans in any generation.

The same is happening here in ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ when she Pratik Gandhi is ready to set up his sister’s wedding, and for the expenses he wishes to sell off an ancestral property. However, he finds out that the property is not actually in his possession. After going to different government offices trying to figure out where there was a mistake or was something illegal done, Pratik Gandhi finally takes it upon himself to get justice for his family. Will the piece of land ever come to its rightful owner? Well, for that you’ll have to watch ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’.

The film has been written and directed by Pulkit. It has been produced by Shaailesh R Singh, Suunil Jain and Hitesh Thakkar with Tripur Singh and Mohammad Arif acting as the executive producers. ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ releases on JioCinema on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Has Accepted Excise Policy Case Is Wrong, All Arrested Should Be Released: Kejriwal
  2. MEA Sends Show-Cause Notice To Prajwal Revanna, Asks Why His Diplomatic Passport Should Not Be Cancelled
  3. Water Stock In Maharashtra Dams Dips To 23 Pc; Over 3,600 Tankers Pressed Into Service
  4. College Student Hangs Self In Hostel Room In Jaipur
  5. Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Examination Result Announced
Entertainment News
  1. 'Manjummel Boys' Producer Respond To Ilaiyaraaja's Legal Notice For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  2. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
  3. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Shaped Bag
  4. Akshay Kumar looks back at his 'Bloody 10' childhood group: 'Humne danga macha ke rakha'
  5. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals Won The Toss And Decided To Bowl
  2. Xavi Hernandez Sacked By Barcelona After Trophyless Season; Hansi Flick Likely Successor
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Barcelona U-Turn: Month After Agreeing To Stay, Xavi Sacked Ahead Of Season Finale
  5. IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Fit Enough To Play One More Season, Believes Mohammad Kaif
World News
  1. ICJ Latest: Top Court Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Offensive
  2. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  3. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  4. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  5. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Barcelona Sacks Coach Xavi Hernandez After A Win-less Season
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM