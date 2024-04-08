Days After Joining Politics, Kangana Ranaut Shows Off Her New Mercedes Car Worth Rs 2.96 Crore

Meanwhile, Kangana has finally joined politics with her nomination by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Over the past few years, she has not had a single box office hit, and in fact, her most recent films were some of the biggest flops Bollywood has seen. Her last film ‘Tejas’, which was made at a mammoth budget of over Rs 60 crore, wrapped up its theatrical run by earning just Rs 6.2 crore (nett). She will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, which also marks her debut as a director, and features her in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.