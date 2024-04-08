Days After Joining Politics, Kangana Ranaut Shows Off Her New Mercedes Car Worth Rs 2.96 Crore

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut might have had a slowed down film career over the past few years, but she has yet again caught limelight after she was nominated by the ruling BJP to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency. While she has been busy with her election campaigns, she recently took some time off in the middle of her busy schedule and visited a salon in Mumbai.
In a video that has gone viral on social media now, the actress was seen leaving a salon in Mumbai, dressed in a flowing white gown. Also sporting a pair of dark sunglesses, she showed off her curls as she entered her new luxury car. The vehicle, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, is worth around Rs 2.96 crore and registered under Kangana’s production company, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd.
Going by the model, it has a 3982-cc engine, and boasts 550 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. The car is capable of reaching speeds of up to 250 kmph. According to the Economic Times, the Maybach GLS is another addition to Kangana’s collection of luxury cars, since she is already a proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach S680, BMW 7-series 730LD, Mercedes GLE 350D SUV and an Audi Q3.
Meanwhile, Kangana has finally joined politics with her nomination by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Over the past few years, she has not had a single box office hit, and in fact, her most recent films were some of the biggest flops Bollywood has seen. Her last film ‘Tejas’, which was made at a mammoth budget of over Rs 60 crore, wrapped up its theatrical run by earning just Rs 6.2 crore (nett). She will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, which also marks her debut as a director, and features her in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.