David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates

As the paparazzi congratulated the grandfather, he told them that they have welcomed a baby girl. Natasha has been in hospital since her delivery, and the Dhawan family keeps visiting her in turns. Earlier, Varun was seen at the hospital as he carried a duffle bag and was dressed in casuals. Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time. On February 18, this year, the couple shared the happy news with their fans.