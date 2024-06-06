Art & Entertainment

David Dhawan Shares Daughter-In-Law Natasha Dalal, Newborn Grand-Daughter's Health Updates

Bollywood director David Dhawan, who recently became a grandfather, has shared a health update on his daughter-in-law Natasha Dalal.

Varun and David Dhawan
Varun and David Dhawan Photo: X
Bollywood director David Dhawan, who recently became a grandfather, has shared a health update on his daughter-in-law Natasha Dalal.

A video shared by a paparazzo shows David walking out of the hospital after visiting his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. As he left for his house, the paparazzi clicked him. The smile on his face and the feeling of becoming a grandfather is hard to miss.

When the shutterbugs enquired about Natasha Dalal’s health and asked: “Sir, madam ka tabiyat acha hai na?” David replied: “First class.” Varun and Natasha welcomed a baby girl on June 3. The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed by David Dhawan. The director was seen coming out of the P. D. Hinduja Hospital in the Khar area of Mumbai.

As the paparazzi congratulated the grandfather, he told them that they have welcomed a baby girl. Natasha has been in hospital since her delivery, and the Dhawan family keeps visiting her in turns. Earlier, Varun was seen at the hospital as he carried a duffle bag and was dressed in casuals. Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time. On February 18, this year, the couple shared the happy news with their fans.

