Darsheel Safary: ' I'm Now Ready As An Actor To Take Up More Challenging Roles'

Darsheel Safary, the child actor of Aamir Khan starrer 'Taare Zameen Par' is ready to take on the world as a hero now with roles that have a longer shelf life and are relatable. "I feel I'm now ready as an actor to take up more challenging roles and bring relevant, relatable stories to the audience. I would like to carefully choose my projects here on. I wish to be part of cinema that satiates the creative hunger in me as an actor, with the idea to be a part of stories that has a long shelf life.," he told Outlook.

The 25-year-old has now signed a three-film deal with New-age production houses Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva and will be starting their association with a psychological thriller 'Tibba'. "Tibba fits that bill for sure. It is an intriguing story, where I get to showcase myself in a fresh light. I am thankful to Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva Films for having faith in me to sign me multiple films. So the only intent is to now work hard and create memorable experiences," said the young actor, who won acclaim with a heart-warming debut performance in 'Taare Zameen Par'.

While 'Tibba' is now under production, Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva have signed Darsheel Safary for two more films that are in the development stage.

Confirming the news, Utpaal Acharya, CEO, Content Engineers said, “The Film Industry needs young talent and Darsheel fits the bill in every possible manner. He is not only a very good actor but has transformed into a handsome young man. We are happy to have signed him for two more films that will see his different shades in different genres.”

Ritesh Kudecha of Dancing Shiva Films exclaims, “Tibba is an intriguing story and Gaurav, as a director is a talent to watch out for. We are happy that Darsheel came on board to play the protagonist. He is a wonderful actor, and we are hopeful of making a film that will be path-breaking in the genre of psychological thrillers.”

"I was waiting for the right script for a while, and I sincerely believe that the psychological thriller ‘Tibba’ is a project that will help satiate the creative hunger within me. I am happy that the team of Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Films are open to experimenting and exploring out-of-the-box stories and scripts. These unique disruptive ideas will excite youth and families, all across the globe!” adds Darsheel.

Produced by Dr Raj Khaware, Pranay Chokshi, Saurabh Varma, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Utpaal Acharya and Ritesh Kudecha, the two production houses also intend to invest energies in creating in NFT and the Metaverse for Darsheel Safary targeting youth and the Gen Z from across the world.