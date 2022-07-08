Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Darshan Raval Opens Up On His Love For The Colour Blue And His Single 'Baarishon Mein'

Darshan Raval
Darshan Raval Instagram/@darshanravaldz

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:55 pm

Popular singer-composer Darshan Raval, who is known for songs such as Tera Zikr, Kabhii Tumhhe, Mehrama, Do Din and many more, talks about his latest monsoon single 'Baarishon Mein'.

The music video, directed by Arif Khan features Malvika Sharma opposite the singer.

Darshan says: "Monsoon is a season of love and reminiscence and what better way to celebrate it than heartfelt music."

The 27-year-old singer has sung some popular numbers in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Love Aaj Kal, Shershaah, Bell Bottom and others. He admits that he is fond of rain and this song is like a gift for his fans whom he calls his 'blue family' as his favourite colour is blue.

He adds: "I have an annual date with the rains, and 'Baarishon Mein' is my gift to my fans. I love the colour blue and so my fans have created a blue family. The immense love and continued support from them inspire me to keep going and do better than before. I hope everyone likes the song and showers their love."

Sung and composed by Darshan Raval, the song, produced by Anmol Daniel, has its lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G. Sharma.

[With Inputs From IANS]

