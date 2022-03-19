Daniel Radcliffe Not Keen On Returning To 'Harry Potter' Universe With 'The Cursed Child'

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played ‘Harry Potter's’ titular character, says he is not ready to return to the Wizarding World anytime soon.

In a recent interview with New York Times, Radcliffe was asked if he would be interested in seeing a film adaptation of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, a two-part play set in the same world as the Harry Potter series written by JK Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany.

Radcliffe responded to the question saying, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

The actor went on to say how he wanted a break from the universe and take some time before he returned.

He added, “I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

The conversation started when filmmaker Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Potter films, expressed his desire to return to the Wizarding World with a Cursed Child adaptation in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He went on to say that bringing back the trio of Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson would be "cinematic bliss" and would evoke nostalgia in the same way that the Star Wars sequel trilogy did for fans.

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ picks up right after the ‘Deathly Hallows’ epilogue, featuring adult versions of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Harry and Ginny's son Albus and the son of Harry's old foe Draco Malfoy and his wife Astoria, Scorpius Malfoy, are the main characters of the story.

The duo alters a significant event in time out of kindness (to undo Cedric Diggory's death at his father's request), but instead make a mess of their reality.

The Wizarding World franchise lives on in the form of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films and other media, even after the Potter films have ended. The third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film will be released in April.