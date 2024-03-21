Schneider also talked about his involvement in Bynes' attempt to run away from her house. He said, “She was upset. She was in distress. She had had some conflict with her parents, I think her father, and she called me. I was immediately concerned about her safety. I called someone that I knew was fairly nearby. That person was able to go and pick her up. I knew she was safe, I felt better. She ended up being taken to the police.”