Ever since the release of ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’, former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider has been making headlines. The docu-series revealed how he abused his position of power during his stint at the network and how he made the sets unsafe for child actors by hiring convicted pedophiles. Recently, his relationship with Amanda Bynes also came under the radar when an old video showing a then-minor Bynes with Schneider in a hot tub went viral. In a recent interview, the producer has come forward to defend his relationship.
In a video that was posted on his YouTube channel – DanWarp, he opened up about the controversy surrounding his relationship with Amanda Bynes. He revealed that Bynes wanted to get “emancipated” from her parents and she wanted it. He said, “Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time.”
He continued, “She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, and me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way. We supported her, she tried to get emancipated, and it ended up not working out and she didn’t.”
Schneider also talked about his involvement in Bynes' attempt to run away from her house. He said, “She was upset. She was in distress. She had had some conflict with her parents, I think her father, and she called me. I was immediately concerned about her safety. I called someone that I knew was fairly nearby. That person was able to go and pick her up. I knew she was safe, I felt better. She ended up being taken to the police.”
The relationship between Schneider and Bynes was also questioned when numerous questionable moments from the sets were shown on ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.’