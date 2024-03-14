‘Damsel’ On Netflix Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown’s Magnetic Performance Compels You To Watch A Rather Predictable Fairytale

Everyone has seen ‘Game Of Thrones’ and whoever hasn’t, you’re in luck. Netflix has brought a fairytale which will take you again to the land of dragons and to kingdoms where betrayal is present in every nook and corner. The film has been in talks since quite a long time especially because of its star cast. Here’s all you need to know about the film.
‘Damsel’: Story
A dutiful, sheltered young noblewoman (Millie Bobby Brown) agrees to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson). The two meet and talk about their views on life, and start liking each other. However, this all seems to be a façade from the side of the prince’s family. It doesn’t take even a full day to get over after the wedding of the two that the noblewoman discovers that the prince’s family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt high up in the mountains. After a small ritual, she is flung into the dungeon of a dreaded dragon. Trapped in the cave of this fearsome dragon she finds out that she isn’t the first woman to face this fate. There were many like her that came before her and had to face their death in the hands of the dragon. Now, she must rely on her wits and determination to survive. What happens next, is what the film is all about.
‘Damsel’: Cast & Crew
Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 1 Hour 50 Minutes
‘Damsel’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Damsel’ is sure to remind you of ‘Game Of Thrones’ and the iconic dragon fights and flights. Even though this story is just another predictable fairytale and way different from ‘GOT’, still you’ll be reminded of the fearsome creatures quite a lot. Despite being predictable, the performance of Millie Bobby Brown has a magnetic factor that compels you to watch it. You will be thoroughly entertained throughout. On days when you’re feeling lonesome and want a reassurance on where your life is headed, this is definitely going to reaffirm your life beliefs. It’s a Breezy Repeatable Watch. I am going with 3.5 stars.