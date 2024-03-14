‘Damsel’ On Netflix Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown’s Magnetic Performance Compels You To Watch A Rather Predictable Fairytale

A dutiful, sheltered young noblewoman (Millie Bobby Brown) agrees to marry a handsome prince (Nick Robinson). The two meet and talk about their views on life, and start liking each other. However, this all seems to be a façade from the side of the prince’s family. It doesn’t take even a full day to get over after the wedding of the two that the noblewoman discovers that the prince’s family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt high up in the mountains. After a small ritual, she is flung into the dungeon of a dreaded dragon. Trapped in the cave of this fearsome dragon she finds out that she isn’t the first woman to face this fate. There were many like her that came before her and had to face their death in the hands of the dragon. Now, she must rely on her wits and determination to survive. What happens next, is what the film is all about.