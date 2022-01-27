Daler Mehndi Makes History; Becomes The First Indian Performer On The Metaverse

The very first Metaverse Concert was a huge success, thanks to the aura created by the sound and style of Daler Mehndi which drew in 20 million viewers from all over the world.

Singer Daler Mehndi in a still from his Metaverse performance.

Mehndi is recognised for masterfully engaging audiences in his wonderful universe by brilliantly mesmerising them with his high-octane performance flair and trendsetting approach to music. He was invited to perform at the first-ever Indian Metaverse Concert on the 73rd Republic Day, which commemorated India's digital debut on the metaverse. He pleased his followers beyond their wildest dreams as he seamlessly combined patriotic fervour with sounds and moves evocative of a bygone era. As part of their virtual participation in the concert, fans selected various avatars and dancing actions.

It was a historical moment that smashed records by attracting global audiences – it was watched by over 20 million people around the world and over 200K fans logged on at the same time, causing the servers to break down.

The first song performed by Mehndi was 'Namo Namo'. It was a real pleasure for the crowd to watch Mehndi on stage in his avatar. He also performed songs like 'India India' and 'Jago India', among others, for the audience. To add to the thrill, In between performances, he also dropped a few NFTs, which his supporters adored.

Mehndi joins international musicians like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande as the first Indian musician to play at a Metaverse concert.

Talking about the same, Rajat Ojha, CEO of Gamitronics, the company behind India's first-ever Metaverse Concert, said in a press statement, “We have finally reached the Metaverse or Digital India. 15 Lakh people logged on to watch the concert together, but our servers weren't ready to handle such a high volume, so we hit a snag! But we managed to handle the glitch and fix the server problem. It gives me great pleasure to share with you that more than 2 crore people have seen this Digital India initiative thanks to your wishes and support. My fans have given the concert a whole new dimension by appreciating our efforts in collaboration with Gamitronics, who developed PartyNite, and I am grateful for their support for giving the concert a whole new dimension. Thank you.”