Art & Entertainment

Daisy Shah To Tie The Knot With Shiv Thakare? Actress Denies Rumours Saying ‘We Are Really Good Friends’

In March this year, Shiv Thakare too had reacted to the dating rumours with Daisy Shah.

Instagram
Shiv Thakare on dating rumours with Daisy Shah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah participated together in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Ever since then, the two have been making headlines for their dating rumours. However, the two have repeatedly mentioned that they are just “good friends”, their fans think otherwise. 

Now amid reports of their alleged marriage, Daisy has finally reacted to the romantic relationship rumours with Shiv. Clarifying that they are not getting married, she said that they often took advice from each other but it does not mean they are a couple. “This is the first time a rumour has reached till marriage. There is nothing between Shiv and me. We are really good friends. The rumours have been doing the rounds because there was a time when I came into this industry, everything was very new and somebody held my hand and guided me.”

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah
Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Daisy said how at the time she met Shiv, he had done a lot in the reality space. However, he needed a little guidance for films. For her, she takes advice from Shiv when she is watching a reality show. She further asserted how their bond stood out because they talk a lot with each other. While they share things with each other, people often think that you’re in a relationship.

Earlier too, Daisy had dismissed her dating reports with Shiv, and mentioned how much things don’t affect their friendship. She also stated how they try to tackle things their way and wouldn’t want the media, people, or fans to judge them. 

Meanwhile, in March this year, Shiv too had talked about their dating rumours on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. “Nahi nahi, kuch nahi tha. Aap ek baar cafe mein jao kisi ke saath, aap ek baar dikh jao, aur dono smile kar lo bas. Aur log kya bolte hain, cute jodi hai (No, there is nothing like that, You go to a cafe with someone, meet someone, and smile at each other and that’s it. People start saying that they are a cute couple),” he said. 

