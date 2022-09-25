Udit Arora: I’m Really Thrilled For The World To Experience ‘Jamtara 2’

Udit Arora is currently basking in the success of his recently released Amazon Prime Video series 'Crash Course.' Since its release, 'Crash Course' has been garnering praises from the audience, especially the academic community.

Udit Arora portrayed the character of Binny Agarwal who is mysterious in nature. On playing Binny, he adds, "Playing a grey character like Binny Agarwal was a professionally enriching experience. When I first heard the script, Binny's character really intrigued me. One thing that I learnt from Binny is that you should always be secretive about your next move. I am really grateful for the kind of roles coming my way."

Udit Arora shall be next seen reprising his role of Saurav in season 2 of the much-loved web series 'Jamtara 2.' On his upcoming projects, Udit further stated, "I am really thrilled for the world to experience ‘Jamtara 2’. The entire cast and crew have given their blood and sweat to make the season more entertaining for the audiences. Besides this, there's another web series directed by Homi Adajania for Disney+ Hotstar that is slated for a 2023 release that I am working on. Other projects are at a nascent stage, will share the details when the time is right."

Talking about how the two characters are different from each other, Udit Arora says, "When you analyse from a cinemascopic lens, both the characters are poles apart. Saurav and Binny are unique in their own way, one can go up to any length to materialise his dreams and the other can do everything for his country. On the other hand, am really grateful for all the love coming in, it helps me to keep going. I must tell my fans that a lot of exciting stuff is on their way."

'Jamtara 2' has been one of the most anticipated web series in the digital arena and fans are too excited to see Udit reprise his role in the second season.