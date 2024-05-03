Complaint Filed Against Kamal Haasan By 'Uttama Villain' Producers Lingusamy And Subash Chandra Bose-Report

For the unversed, they worked together on 2015 film 'Uttama Villain', which led to debt of the Thirrupathi Brothers. As 'Uttama Villain' failed at the box office, Kamal Haasan promised to do a film with them, but it has been nine years and he allegedly didn't keep his promise. Lingusamy, in a recent interview with Touring Talkies said that the 'Vikram' actor promised to compensate for the loss of the production house by doing a film with a budget of Rs 30 crore. But he failed to do so.