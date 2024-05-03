Art & Entertainment

Complaint Filed Against Kamal Haasan By 'Uttama Villain' Producers Lingusamy And Subash Chandra Bose-Report

After 'Uttama Villain' failed at the box office, Kamal Haasan promised to do a film with the producers, but he allegedly didn't keep his promise.

Instagram
Kamal Haasan Photo: Instagram
Actor Kamal Haasan has landed into trouble over alleged breach of contract. As per a report in India Today, director and producer Lingusamy, and co-producer Subash Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers, has filed a complaint with the Producer's Council against Haasan.

For the unversed, they worked together on 2015 film 'Uttama Villain', which led to debt of the Thirrupathi Brothers. As 'Uttama Villain' failed at the box office, Kamal Haasan promised to do a film with them, but it has been nine years and he allegedly didn't keep his promise. Lingusamy, in a recent interview with Touring Talkies said that the 'Vikram' actor promised to compensate for the loss of the production house by doing a film with a budget of Rs 30 crore. But he failed to do so.

In the video, Lingusamy said, “At first, he told us about a super commercial film about a person like Velu Naicker (Kamal's role in Mani Ratnam's 1987 film Nayakan) rescuing his brother from goons. Siddharth was supposed to play the brother, but the problem with Kamal is that he keeps changing his mind often. He has done that before and succeeded. Had I been a director, it would have been a different thing, but I went in as a producer.”

India Today's report also stated that in a statement shared on Thursday, May 2, Lingusamy shared Kamal Haasan changed the script of the film multiple times, which resulted to its failure at the box office. He also revealed that they wanted to remake the Malayalam blockbuster film, 'Drishyam' but Haasan refused to do it and did the film with a different banner.

Subash Chandra Bose has approached the Producers Association to solve the matter. The council is yet to respond.

'Uttama Villain' was written by Kamal Haasan and directed by Ramesh Aravind. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also starred K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, and Urvashi among others in key oles.

