Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar Reveals SS Rajamouli 'Caught' Real Flies To Study Them For 'Eega'

Cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar revealed that SS Rajamouli and his team captured and studied flies for 'Eega.' The film revolved around a housefly.

SS Rajamouli, 'Eega' Photo: X
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar have collaborated on some of the biggest films in the South film industry. In a recent interview, the cinematographer opened up about working with Rajamouli and recalled the challenges they faced while working on ‘Eega’ which revolved around a fly.

In a conversation with Film Companion, KK Senthil Kumar talked about how challenging it was for him to work on ‘Eega.’ He mentioned that it was more challenging than 'RRR' because they had nothing to draw a reference from. He talked about how the team caught flies to study them for the film. He said, “We caught a lot of flies and studied them. We released that they get unconscious when exposed to cold temperatures for a minute or two and then gain consciousness and fly away. We observed them under macro photography, they were really ugly and of various kinds. After studying them, we worked with a lot of artists and created a custom-made fly. This is how we got our hero.”

Kumar talked about how the team of ‘Eega’ created the fly with the help of computer graphics after they studied it in detail. He talked about how they conducted photoshoots of a fly to get the physical structure right. He continued, “It may sound weird, but a photo session of the housefly was done. We made a fly slightly unconscious and clicked pictures of it at extremely close range. The pre-visualization was done by the computer graphics guys before the shoot. It was one of the most difficult films I have shot.”

Starring Nani, Kiccha Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ‘Eega’ revolves around a man who gets reincarnated as a fly. The movie broke multiple box office records upon its release.

