In a conversation with Film Companion, KK Senthil Kumar talked about how challenging it was for him to work on ‘Eega.’ He mentioned that it was more challenging than 'RRR' because they had nothing to draw a reference from. He talked about how the team caught flies to study them for the film. He said, “We caught a lot of flies and studied them. We released that they get unconscious when exposed to cold temperatures for a minute or two and then gain consciousness and fly away. We observed them under macro photography, they were really ugly and of various kinds. After studying them, we worked with a lot of artists and created a custom-made fly. This is how we got our hero.”