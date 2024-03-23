Japan's Takarazuka Revue Adapts 'RRR' Into A Broadway Play, SS Rajamouli Calls It An 'Honour'

SS Rajamouli, who is currently in Japan, took to his social media to share some good news, that’s a proud moment for him and the makers of ‘RRR.’ The film has been adapted into a Broadway play by the 110-year-old Takarazuka Revue there. The all-female musical theatre troupe of Japan has transformed the movie into a musical, and the director felt grateful watching it front row.
The director graced the event and took to X handle to share pictures and videos from it.
In the first video, applause filled the room as Rajamouli expressed his gratitude with folded hands, waving to the audience. Onstage, actors smiled, clapped, and greeted the crowd in a similar manner. The next clip captured Rajamouli leaving the venue amidst a standing ovation from the audience. Lastly, the third image featured the director, donning a blue kurta with a colourful shawl, posing alongside the actors, all dressed in white attire.
Sharing the post, SS Rajamouli wrote, “It’s an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110-year-old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself.” He went on to add, “Overwhelmed by your response... Can’t appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU (Thank you).”
Check out the glimpses from his tweet here:
This was, of course, a proud moment for the movie’s fans. Netizens took to the comment section to express their pride and happiness. One fan wrote, “SS Rajamouli sir, it’s such a great thing that Japanese people also like Indian films, and it’s made us proud. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for that, and love you.” Another comment read, “Such an honour.” One more deemed it, “Incredible.” While some even called Rajamouli the “Pride of India.”
Rajamouli, accompanied by his son-producer SS Karthikeya, is currently in Japan where a special screening of ‘RRR’ took place. The film premiered in the East Asian country on October 21, 2022, months after its theatrical release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has earned Rs 1387 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.