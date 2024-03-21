SS Rajamouli And Son Karthikeya Feel A Freaking Earthquake In Japan, Tell Fans They Are Safe

Director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda were in Japan recently to attend a special screening of the 2022 film ‘RRR’. The filmmaker has been sharing glimpses of his trip and details of his upcoming film with ‘Mahesh Babu’ during the trip.
However, Karthikeya took to X recently and shared a picture of his watch, revealing an emergency alert for the earthquake. He captioned the picture as, “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! We Were on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and it took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. (sic)” He also tagged Rajamouli and Shobu in the post.
Advertisement
Post he shared the picture, several fans commented that they are glad that the trio was safe. “I'm glad you're safe! You must have been surprised by the strong shaking. Earthquakes may continue, so please be careful. Enjoy your stay! (sic)” one fan wrote, while another commented, “It was a bit of a big earthquake! I was worried if you all were scared…(The upper floors of buildings are designed to escape shaking, and they sway more than the ground level.) Fortunately, it did not seem to be a dangerous earthquake. Rest assured and enjoy your day. (sic)”
Meanwhile, on Monday, after the special screening of ‘RRR’, Rajamouli shared pictures of him and his wife Rama with a 83-year-old fan. “In Japan, they make origami cranes &gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83 yr old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful,” Rajamouli wrote.
Advertisement
Rajamouli is all set to film an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu. The details of the film, which is currently in pre-production, are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, Karthikeya recently ventured into production, and has signed two films with Fahadh Faasil, titled ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’ and ‘Oxygen’.