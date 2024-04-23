Art & Entertainment

Chunky Panday On How Meeting Bhavana Panday Changed His Life: I Was A Casanova For Too Long

In a latest interview, Chunky Panday recalled how Bhavana Panday brought stability to his life. The couple tied the knot in 1998.

Advertisement

Instagram
Chunky Panday with wife, Bhavana Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Chunky Panday has been married to Bhavana Panday for over two decades now. The couple is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their relationship has stood the test of time, and they are stronger than ever. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about how Bhavana brought about changes and stability in his life.

In a conversation with Lehren, Chunky Panday talked about how he met Bhavana Panday during his youth. He talked about how he dated multiple people and had a ‘great time’ before he met Bhavana. He acknowledged how he was living a carefree lifestyle. He said, “I had a good time like every young guy or girl having a great time in his/her life. Bhavana was a good lion tamer and a good circus master. I was a Casanova for too long. I got married at 35.”

Advertisement

Panday also talked about how he instantly knew that he was going to marry Bhavana when he met her. He continued, “When I met her, within one week, I knew I was going to marry this girl. I don’t know why. I have never felt like that with anyone. Maybe, it’s also about the time.” He also addressed the age gap between them. He humourously added, “Maybe, that’s why I look younger…keeping up with Bhavana. I see heroes working with heroines 10 to 12 years younger than them, and I did that in real life. So, I always look young.”

Advertisement

Chunky met Bhavana at a club in Delhi. The couple started dating and they tied the knot in 1998. They have two children together – Ananya and Rysa. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Pop Kaun?’, released in 2023. He often appears on Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 'Satya' To 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 5 Titles Of 'The Family Man' To Watch
  2. Former President Trump Agrees To Tightened $175M Bond Terms In New York Civil Fraud Case
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'My 90 Sec Speech Sent Congress Into Panic,' Says PM Modi Amid 'Minority' Remark Row
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: Inter Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan
  5. Chunky Panday On Daughter Ananya Panday’s Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur: She’s Free To Do What She Wants
  6. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  7. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  8. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit