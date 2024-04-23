Actor Chunky Panday has been married to Bhavana Panday for over two decades now. The couple is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their relationship has stood the test of time, and they are stronger than ever. In a latest interview, the actor opened up about how Bhavana brought about changes and stability in his life.
In a conversation with Lehren, Chunky Panday talked about how he met Bhavana Panday during his youth. He talked about how he dated multiple people and had a ‘great time’ before he met Bhavana. He acknowledged how he was living a carefree lifestyle. He said, “I had a good time like every young guy or girl having a great time in his/her life. Bhavana was a good lion tamer and a good circus master. I was a Casanova for too long. I got married at 35.”
Panday also talked about how he instantly knew that he was going to marry Bhavana when he met her. He continued, “When I met her, within one week, I knew I was going to marry this girl. I don’t know why. I have never felt like that with anyone. Maybe, it’s also about the time.” He also addressed the age gap between them. He humourously added, “Maybe, that’s why I look younger…keeping up with Bhavana. I see heroes working with heroines 10 to 12 years younger than them, and I did that in real life. So, I always look young.”
Chunky met Bhavana at a club in Delhi. The couple started dating and they tied the knot in 1998. They have two children together – Ananya and Rysa. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Pop Kaun?’, released in 2023. He often appears on Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’