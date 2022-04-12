Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Chris Rock Reveals He Has A Show Ready On Will Smith's Oscar Slap

Hollywood actor Will Smith had slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition, at the Oscars 2022.

Will Smith and Chris Rock Credit: Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 11:11 am

Actor-comedian Chris Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith at the Oscars, for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. While Rock has maintained a dignified silence after the incident, recently, he joked about how he has a full show ready on the matter and was just waiting to get paid.

According to Desert Sun, Rock told the audience at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California’s Coachella Valley about how his life was going fine. “Life is good,” Rock said, joking about getting his hearing back after Will slapped him.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid,” Rock said. 

Meanwhile, Smith has been banned from the Oscars. The academy released a statement that read, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

A day after the incident, Smith too had apologised to Rock for slapping him. The actor had taken to his Instagram account and written, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

