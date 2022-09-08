Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chloe Grace Moretz-Starrer 'The Peripheral' To Debut On Prime Video In October

Drama series "The Peripheral", starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, will launch on Prime Video on October 21, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Chloe Grace-Mortez Stars In 'The Peripheral'
Chloe Grace-Mortez Stars In 'The Peripheral' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 7:12 pm

Drama series "The Peripheral", starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, will launch on Prime Video on October 21, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by William Gibson, the show is executive produced by "Westworld" creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

It is created and showrun by Scott B Smith.

In a statement, the Amazon streaming service said the show's first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, followed by weekly release of the remaining episodes every Friday through December 9.

"The Peripheral" centres on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her.

The series will also feature Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy and Austin Rising.

"The Peripheral" is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television, in association with Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films.

Smith also serves as executive producer alongside director Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, Nolan, Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban. 

Related stories

Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka's 'Hush Hush' To Debut On September 22 On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video To Stream 'Viruman' From September 11

'Sita Ramam' To Have Worldwide Digital Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Peripheral Novel Adaptation Upcoming Web Series New OTT Releases Amazon Prime Video Chloe Grace Moretz Jack Reynor India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  