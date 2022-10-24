Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith's Film Is Titled 'Thangalaan'

Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith has been titled "Thangalaan".

The 56-year-old actor revealed the film's title in a post on Twitter on Sunday night and also shared a brief teaser.

"What better way to say ‘Happy Deepavali’ than this!! May this lil peek into the world of #Thangalaan light up your day," Vikram wrote.

Pa Ranjith, known for blockbusters such as "Madras", "Kabali", "Kaala" and "Sarpatta Parambarai", also shared the movie's title on Twitter.

"#Chiyaan61 is the journey of #THANGALAAN'S pursuit of Happiness!" the filmmaker tweeted.

"Thangalaan" is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining. The film also stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Ranjith's Neelam Productions. GV Prakash is scoring the music.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan-I" and "Cobra".