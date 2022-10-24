Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiyaan Vikram, Pa Ranjith's Film Is Titled 'Thangalaan'

Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith has been titled "Thangalaan".

Chiyaan Vikram
Chiyaan Vikram IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 4:43 pm

Superstar Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming Tamil film with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith has been titled "Thangalaan".

The 56-year-old actor revealed the film's title in a post on Twitter on Sunday night and also shared a brief teaser.

"What better way to say ‘Happy Deepavali’ than this!! May this lil peek into the world of #Thangalaan light up your day," Vikram wrote.

Pa Ranjith, known for blockbusters such as "Madras", "Kabali", "Kaala" and "Sarpatta Parambarai", also shared the movie's title on Twitter.
"#Chiyaan61 is the journey of #THANGALAAN'S pursuit of Happiness!" the filmmaker tweeted.

"Thangalaan" is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining. The film also stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy in pivotal roles.

The movie is produced by Ranjith's Neelam Productions. GV Prakash is scoring the music.

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan-I" and "Cobra".

Related stories

Harshvardhan Rane: Idea Is To Become A Bankable Actor

Chiyaan Vikram Says He Forgets Himself When He Watches Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram Fly Economy Class For 'Ponniyin Selvan' Promotions

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiyaan Vikram Pa Ranjith Thangalaan Tamil Cinema Director Pa Ranjith Twitter Diwali 2022 Malavika Mohan India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Nurse Tied, Gangraped, Filmed Inside Her Workplace In Chhattisgarh; Minor Among 3 Arrested

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271

Chhattisgarh Sees Nine Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 271