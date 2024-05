Chitrangda made her acting debut in 2005 with 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', a crime drama. She was then seen in films such as 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Desi Boyz', 'I, Me Aur Main', 'Baazaar', 'Bob Biswas', 'Gaslight', and 'Soorma'.