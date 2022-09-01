Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Chiranjeevi On Box-Office Failure Of ‘Acharya’: Poor Content Gets Rejected, I Am A Victim Myself

Chiranjeevi recently praised films like ‘Bimbisara’, ‘Sita Ramam’, and ‘Kartikeya 2’ while talking about ‘Acharya’ flopping at the box office.

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 8:15 pm

Superstar Chiranjeevi's big-budget action drama, ‘Acharya’, which hit the screens in April this year, proved to be a box office failure. The Koratala Siva directorial minted around Rs 70 crore at the box office despite its estimated budget of Rs 140 crore. The actor recently attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film ‘First Day First Show’, and talked about how the audience is now rejecting poor content and bad films, even on the second day of the release. 

He pointed out that people will continue to come to theatres if the content is good enough, else they will not come, seeing the current state of the film industry. 

"After the pandemic, the number of people coming to theatres has come down. It doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is interesting, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and content, people won’t show interest. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend,” he said. 

‘Acharya’ is the only film release of Chiranjeevi in 2022, and within days of it hitting the theatres, it was panned by the audience. 

Going ahead, the actor will next be seen in ‘Godfather’, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film will see him reprising the role of Mohanlal from the original. He will be joined by Salman Khan who is playing a cameo in the film, with Nayanthara in the female lead role.

