Since its premiere in theatres, Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' has been performing well. It has earned good reviews and is also doing very well at the box office. Actor Chiranjeevi threw a private dinner at his home on June 11 to celebrate the film's success, which was attended by Haasan, the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Bollywood star Salman Khan.

He shared the pictures from the dinner on his social media accounts.

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

'Vikram' is closing in on Rs 300 crore at the box office globally and is one of the top performers this year. It was directed by Kanagaraj and is a high-octane action thriller. The movie is set in the 'Kaithi' universe. Suriya played the role of Rolex in a cameo role alongside Haasan, Sethupathi, and Faasil. In this film, actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie, and Sathana Bharathi played supporting roles.



The film was released globally on June 3 in multiple languages. Its massive success also had Haasan handing out fancy gifts to the crew. He gifted the director Kanagaraj a Lexus car and bikes to all 13 assistant directors.