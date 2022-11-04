Childhood Pal Tanisha Santoshi Tells Janhvi Kapoor: 'You Are Phenomenal'

A childhood friend of actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a heartfelt post for the actress after being thoroughly impressed with her performance in her latest film 'Mili'.

Tanisha Santoshi, Janhvi's childhood friend who is going to make her debut in Bollywood shortly, has penned an emotional note to Janhvi.

The young girl also shared an unseen adorable childhood picture of herself with Janhvi.

Tanisha Santoshi and Janhvi Kapoor Tanisha Santoshi Instagram Story

Tanisha attended the special screening of 'Mili' held by Janhvi in Mumbai.

'Mili' revolves around Janhvi's character which struggles to stay alive after she accidentally gets locked in a freezer.

The thriller has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and has Janhvi playing the titular role.