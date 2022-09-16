Check Out Pictures From Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor’s Dubai Holiday With Moms Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor  

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are busy enjoying a wonderful time in Dubai with their BFFs Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. All the ladies have been sharing posts on their respective Instagram stories offering glimpses of their holiday in the UAE.

In a photo shared by Maheep, captioned as, “Dubai”, Gauri and Maheep can be seen posing with their friends. While Gauri stuns in a brown short dress paired with white sneakers, Maheep looks stunning in a denim jumpsuit paired with heels.

Check them out:

Suhana also shared pictures of herself from a pampering session at a beauty salon. In the images, she is seen wearing a yellow bodycon dress layered with a denim jacket. In another photo, she gave a glimpse of her neon pink manicure.

Shanaya too looked pretty in a beige co-ord set, and later in a white dress.

Meanwhile, Suhana and Shanaya are all set for their big Bollywood debuts. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's ‘The Archies’ alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others. The film, which will stream on Netflix, does not have a release date yet.

On the other hand, Shanaya will be seen in Dharma Productions' ‘Bedhadak’, along withLakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie is expected to on the floors early next year.