Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, celebrated their second wedding anniversary recently. For the occasion, the two went on a quiet romantic date. In several photos that have surfaced on Reddit, the couple is seen enjoying some private time together.
The polaroid photo features Alia sitting on a swing and holding Ranbir, who is seated on her lap. “Last night. 12 April 2024,” the photo is captioned. In another heartwarming picture, a personalised gift card, featuring caricatures of Alia, Ranbir and Raha, enjoying spaghetti together, has been floating around social media as well. The image was shared by Alia’s chef Harsh Dixit, and it seems the card is a custom menu for the special day. It has Alia seated at a dining table as she digs into a bowl of spaghetti and shares the strand of noodles with Ranbir, with Raha standing between them.
Reddit users expressed their love for the couple. While one wrote, “These’re sweet sweet shots, totally (sic),” another commented, “omg i forgot they got married on my bday lol (sic).” Netizens also loved the animated card, and one social media user commented, “Such an adorable picture. And that card is all kinds of cute too, including their little bean (sic).”
Meanwhile, Alia, on Sunday, shared black and white unseen photos on their anniversary. She also posted a picture of the couple dancing under the stars and the moonlight. She captioned it as, “Happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today.”
Ranbir’s mother and Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, too shared a picture from their pre-wedding festivities and sent her “blessings” with heart emojis.