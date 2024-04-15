Bollywood's most adorable couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second wedding anniversary on April 14. To mark the special occasion, Alia penned a romantic note for her hubby Ranbir alongside a loved-up unseen pic of both. In the pic, Ranbir was seen giving Alia a warm hug from back as she gave a cute smile.
“Happy 2, here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today,'' wrote Alia as she captioned the post. Celebs like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others showered love and blessings on the couple. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Bless you both always and always!”
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor wished the couple by posting a pic of both from one of their pre-wedding ceremonies. She wrote “blessings" on the pic with a red heart emoji. In the snap, the 'Darlings' actress was in an orange colour suit while Ranbir was in a beige kurta pyjama.
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They named her Raha.
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt had a fantastic 2023. She bagged several awards for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with 'Hearts of Stone'. Alia has an interesting slate of films including 'Jigra' that also stars Vedang Raina. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala. The 31-year-old actress has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love And War', also co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.
The year 2023 was also great for Ranbir Kapoor as he delivered a blockbuster with 'Animal'. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Ramayana' where he is playing Lord Ram. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and the shoot has already started. Ranbir has started prepping for his role and he will join the cast soon.