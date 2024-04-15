On the professional front, Alia Bhatt had a fantastic 2023. She bagged several awards for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with 'Hearts of Stone'. Alia has an interesting slate of films including 'Jigra' that also stars Vedang Raina. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala. The 31-year-old actress has also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love And War', also co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.