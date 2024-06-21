Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan starrer is inching closer to the Rs 40 crore mark at the box office.

A still of Kartik Aaryan from Chandu Champion
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' entered it's first week on Thursday, June 20. The one-week report card of the Kabir Khan directorial is not that impressive. Day 6 recorded the lowest collection so far. As per a report in the industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, 'Chandu Champion' earned only Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic box office. The film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 35.25 crore.

'Chandu Champion's day one collection was Rs 4.75 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 7 crore. On day three, it witnessed growth by collecting Rs 9.75 crore, on day four, the collections declined to Rs 5 crore. Day 5 saw further dip as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On day 6, it raked in Rs 3 crore.

A still of Kartik Aaryan from Chandu Champion
A still of Kartik Aaryan from 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The same report also stated that 'Chandu Champion' had an overall 11.71 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Night shows had an occupancy of 16.36%, evening shows witnessed 13.05%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 11.08% and morning shows witnessed 6.34%.

However, as per makers, Kartik Aaryan starrer earned a total of 40.13 crore in a week.

'Chandu Champion' is based on the life of first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik played the titular character in the film that hit the theatres on June 14. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others have heaped praises on the film.

The sports biopic also starred Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. 'Chandu Champion' has been jointly backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Pen Studios.

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The film is all set to hit the screens this Diwali. It will lock horns with Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release, Wants To Hear ED; Water Minister Atishi's Indefinite Hunger Strike Amid Water Crisis Today
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Sunita Kejriwal Comes Out In Support | Details
  3. Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024 Out, Check Scores Here
  4. Heatwave Death Toll: 14 Dead In Last 48 Hours, 310 Heatstroke Patients Admitted To Hospitals, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
  5. Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 47, Ruckus In Assembly As Opposition Slams Govt | Updates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week
  2. 'Kota Factory 3' On Netflix Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome's Human Performances Fail To Save This Preachy Show
  3. When Donald Sutherland Revealed The Piece Of Advice He Gave To His Son Kiefer Sutherland
  4. World Music Day 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Singers
  5. Will Farhan Akhtar Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan In The Future? Here's What The Former Has To Say
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Talks On Injury Management, Medals And Much More
  2. Yoga In 2036 Olympic Games? How A New Sport Can Be Included In IOC Programme - Explained
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  4. Paris Olympics: What Is India House? All You Need To Know About Facility For Indian Athletes
  5. Berlin Open: Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova Forced To Withdraw Due To Injury
World News
  1. International Day Of Yoga: Thousands Gather For Yoga Celebration At Times Square
  2. South Korean Group Sends 300,000 Propaganda Leaflets Into North Korea
  3. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  4. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  5. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release, Wants To Hear ED; Water Minister Atishi's Indefinite Hunger Strike Amid Water Crisis Today
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match