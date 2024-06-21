'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' entered it's first week on Thursday, June 20. The one-week report card of the Kabir Khan directorial is not that impressive. Day 6 recorded the lowest collection so far. As per a report in the industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, 'Chandu Champion' earned only Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic box office. The film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 35.25 crore.