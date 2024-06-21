'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark In Its First Week

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' entered it's first week on Thursday, June 20. The one-week report card of the Kabir Khan directorial is not that impressive. Day 6 recorded the lowest collection so far. As per a report in the industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, 'Chandu Champion' earned only Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic box office. The film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 35.25 crore.
'Chandu Champion's day one collection was Rs 4.75 crore and on day 2, it collected Rs 7 crore. On day three, it witnessed growth by collecting Rs 9.75 crore, on day four, the collections declined to Rs 5 crore. Day 5 saw further dip as it collected Rs 3.25 crore. On day 6, it raked in Rs 3 crore.
The same report also stated that 'Chandu Champion' had an overall 11.71 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday. Night shows had an occupancy of 16.36%, evening shows witnessed 13.05%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 11.08% and morning shows witnessed 6.34%.
'Chandu Champion' is based on the life of first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik played the titular character in the film that hit the theatres on June 14. The movie received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal among others have heaped praises on the film.
The sports biopic also starred Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora in key roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. 'Chandu Champion' has been jointly backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Pen Studios.
Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The film is all set to hit the screens this Diwali. It will lock horns with Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.