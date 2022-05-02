Chandraprakash Dwivedi Says He Nurtured 'Prithviraj's Script For A Long Time

In the upcoming epic historical film Prithviraj, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plays the famed Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by medieval poet Chand Bardai.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi wrote and directed the film. The filmmaker has stated that Prithviraj was a long time in the making, and that he lived with the story for 18 years before making the film. Dwivedi further stated that the film is a dream project of his.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Dwivedi said, “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times.”

“Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and filmmaker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life,” he said.

Previously, Kumar spoke about playing Prithviraj Chauhan in the historical drama, describing it as a homage to his heroics and life. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari also appear in 'Prithviraj.'

The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to be released on June 3.