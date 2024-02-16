K-Pop band ASTRO’s vocalist Cha Eun-woo is basking in the fresh release of his solo debut album, ‘ENTITY,’ which released on Thursday, Friday 15. Leading up to the highly anticipated launch, he addressed some of the most-searched questions about himself, delving into his professional career, along with his personal life, especially amid recent rumours about a speculated outing with American actress India Eisley, who are seen sharing screen space in the idol’s music video ‘STAY,’ which is a part of his EP.
In an interview with 1theK, the ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ actor was prompted to look up his name on the internet search bar. While browsing, he encountered the dating rumours linking him with India. Addressing the speculations, he remarked, “Is this alright?” letting out a tiny laugh, while emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding the speculation. He went on to add, “Actually, I filmed a dating scene. She is the female lead of my music video, so we had a fun shoot. I guess the photo was taken then.”
Back in January, Cha Eun-woo and India were spotted in a café in Los Angeles, which spread like wildfire on the internet, giving birth to these rumours. While some speculated it could mark the start of a new relationship, others guessed that the two might be collaborating on something. Despite his agency confirming she’s starring in a music videos, it appeared that some section of fans did not entirely believe it.
Meanwhile, as for the song ‘STAY,’ it is the main track of the mini album. The music video is a cinematic masterpiece, shot in picturesque locations in the US, and deals with the concept of longing for lost love. The chemistry between the unexpected pair is undoubtedly refreshing.
Take a look at it here:
Post the release of ‘ENTITY,’ the K-Pop idol is set to hold his first solo fan concert, ‘Just One 10 minutes: Mystery Elevator,’ which starts in Jamsil Indoor stadium, Seoul on February 17, and then goes on to different East Asian countries, where he will be singing his latest songs live for the first time. On the acting front, he will be next seen in the upcoming K-Drama ‘Wonderful World.’