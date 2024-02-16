In an interview with 1theK, the ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ actor was prompted to look up his name on the internet search bar. While browsing, he encountered the dating rumours linking him with India. Addressing the speculations, he remarked, “Is this alright?” letting out a tiny laugh, while emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding the speculation. He went on to add, “Actually, I filmed a dating scene. She is the female lead of my music video, so we had a fun shoot. I guess the photo was taken then.”