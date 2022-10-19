Cezanne Khan Reveals Upcoming Twist In 'Appnapan' Plot

Popular TV actor Cezanne Khan, who plays Nikhil opposite Rajshree Thakur's Pallavi in the show 'Appnapan', opens up on how the on-screen chemistry between the two changes in the upcoming episodes.

The actor, who's best known for his role in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', says: "There is an old saying which goes something like, 'We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.' Whatever broke Nikhil and Pallavi apart in their past has a chance to poke its ugly head up again but despite that, the two of them are trying hard to mend their relationship."

The show gives insight into the life of an estranged couple, Pallavi and Nikhil. Now with the entry of veteran actress Farida Devi, who's popularly known as Baby Farida, and is seen playing Nikhil's mother, Pallavi and Nikhil have to pretend that they have a loving relationship, and while they do it, their feeling towards each other change.

Cezanne adds: "There is so much for Nikhil and Pallavi to explore, anew. They are two very different people at the surface but inside, they are still the two giddy young ones who fell in love without a care. In this more evolved version, they are finally accepting each other, with their flaws.

"But, will they be able to surpass the challenges that come their way? Now that's something interesting to watch out for."

'Appnapan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.