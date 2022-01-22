Celebrities use surrogacy for a variety of reasons, including being a same-sex couple, being a single parent, and struggling with infertility. These celebrities have attempted to shatter the hush surrounding surrogacy by sharing their stories, starting a conversation, and being upfront about it. Many celebrities have used surrogates to bear their children, and the list continues to increase, with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being the most recent additions.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar through surrogacy on February 7, 2017. He had revealed that the name Roohi is an arrangement of Johar’s mother’s name Hiroo Johar and Yash was named after his late father Hiroo Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third child AbRam was welcomed via surrogacy on May 27, 2013. AbRam was a premature baby and was born at 34 weeks. In an interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Khan said, “His name is based on a variation of Prophet Ibrahim. And I liked the connotation that it’s kind of a secular name. We are a Hindu-Muslim family so to say, and I want my children to grow up without any difference of opinion in the name. It’s nice this way and has more universal appeal.. It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Ex wife Kiran Rao opted for surrogacy after Rao faced miscarriage and medical complications. They welcomed their son Azad Rao on December 5, 2011.As reported by Pinkvilla, Khan had said, "I am so humbled by the completeness Azad makes me feel."

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted two-year-old Nisha in 2017 and in 2018 the couple revealed that they opted for surrogacy and had welcomed twins Asher and Nosh Weber. As reported by Hindustan Times, Leone said, “We chose to go for surrogacy. Asher and Noah are our biological children and God sent us an angel surrogate to carry our boys until they were born.”

Tushar Kapoor

Tushar Kapoor opted for surrogacy and became a single parent to Laksshya Kapoor. His sister and producer Ekta Kapoor too became a single mother and welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor on January 27, 2019.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and ex husband Kanye West opted for surrogacy and welcomed their third and fourth child, Chicago and Psalm in 2018 and 2019. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," the reality star had written.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick welcomed their twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge in 2009. Parker gave birth to her first child James Wilkie in 2002. "I've had a lot of opportunities to do the things that I wanted to do, like sleep," Parker told Vogue in 2011 of becoming a mom a little later in life.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka welcomed their twin babies, a boy and a girl, with the help of a surrogate. Gideon Scott, and Harper Grace, were born on October 12, 2010. "We found an egg donor anonymously through a hilarious process of looking at people's profiles and then an amazing surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before," Harris told PEOPLE in 2011.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

Late night host Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen after struggling for five years welcomed their daughters Winnie and Frances Fallon via surrogacy. "I just want to thank everyone. The nurses and the doctor and the surrogate who had our baby," he said on 'The Tonight Show'.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin welcomed his twin boys Matteo and Valentino in August 2008. He then along with his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their daughter Lucia in 2018 and son Renn in 2019. In an interview with PEOPLE, Martin said "Surrogacy was an intriguing and faster option," he explained. "I thought, 'I'm going to jump into this with no fear.' I put my name on the list for one baby and then found out I got two!"