Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Cardi B Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of All 17 Bronx Fire Victims

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will cover funeral and burial costs for victims of the January 9 Bronx fire, the NYC Mayor's Office stated on Wednesday.

Cardi B Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of All 17 Bronx Fire Victims
American rapper Cardi B - Instagram/ @iamcardib

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 4:51 pm

American rapper Cardi B has promised to assist families who have lost loved ones in the horrific Bronx fire.

According to a Wednesday press statement, Cardi B, 29, who grew up in the Bronx, will pay for the burial expenses of all 17 victims of the Jan. 9 apartment building fire. According to the Associated Press, the fire, which is suspected to have been sparked by a malfunctioning electrical heater, is New York City's worst in three decades.

Cardi B is collaborating with the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund to assist victims' families, as well as fund repatriation costs, as some fatalities will be buried in the Gambia, a West African nation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still," Cardi B said in a statement. "So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help."

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she continued. 

Cardi B added, "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy." 

The Bronx fire swept through a 19-story apartment complex, hurting many and killing 17 people. According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, all victims perished as a result of smoke inhalation during the incident.

During a press conference on January 9, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the incident was preventable., he said, "going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times here in the City of New York."

He added, "We are going to do everything we can to bring services on the ground here to give them the assistance they need as we all recover from the trauma of what we are witnessing here in the buildings behind us."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cardi B Rapper Tragedy Donations
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Shoutout To My Ex: Top 5 Songs About Ex Lovers

Shoutout To My Ex: Top 5 Songs About Ex Lovers

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Responds To A Twitter User Who Criticised Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Split

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

Ram Charan's Hit Film, 'Rangasthalam' To Release In Hindi In Feb 2022

Happy Birthday Rainn Wilson: Best Dwight Schrute Moments From 'The Office'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony