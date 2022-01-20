Cardi B Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of All 17 Bronx Fire Victims

American rapper Cardi B has promised to assist families who have lost loved ones in the horrific Bronx fire.

According to a Wednesday press statement, Cardi B, 29, who grew up in the Bronx, will pay for the burial expenses of all 17 victims of the Jan. 9 apartment building fire. According to the Associated Press, the fire, which is suspected to have been sparked by a malfunctioning electrical heater, is New York City's worst in three decades.

Cardi B is collaborating with the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund to assist victims' families, as well as fund repatriation costs, as some fatalities will be buried in the Gambia, a West African nation.

"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still," Cardi B said in a statement. "So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help."

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," she continued.

Cardi B added, "I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

The Bronx fire swept through a 19-story apartment complex, hurting many and killing 17 people. According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, all victims perished as a result of smoke inhalation during the incident.

During a press conference on January 9, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the incident was preventable., he said, "going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times here in the City of New York."

He added, "We are going to do everything we can to bring services on the ground here to give them the assistance they need as we all recover from the trauma of what we are witnessing here in the buildings behind us."