Cannes Film Festival 2025 Day 2: Red Carpet Roundup Of Celebs

Day 2 of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, saw several A-listers gracing the red carpet and attending the screening of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. From Tom Cruise to Halle Berry and Zoe Saldana, here's a list of stars who graced the red carpet in stunning ensembles.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Tom Cruise
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Pom Klementieff, from left, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham pose for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Hannah Waddingham
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning photo call: Hannah Waddingham | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Hannah Waddingham poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Hofit Golan
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Hofit Golan | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Chloe Lecareux
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Chloe Lecareux | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Chloe Lecareux poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Florian Zeller
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Florian Zeller | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Florian Zeller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Halle Berry
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Halle Berry | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jury member Halle Berry poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Zoe Saldana
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Zoe Saldana | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Zoe Saldana poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Hayley Atwell
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Hayley Atwell | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Hayley Atwell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, and Angela Bassett | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Hayley Atwell, and Angela Bassett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Eva Longoria
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Eva Longoria | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Irina Shayk
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Irina Shayk | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Irina Shayk poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Sofia Boutella
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Sofia Boutella | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Sofia Boutella poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Araya Hargate
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Araya Hargate | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Araya Hargate poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Wan QianHui
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Wan QianHui | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Wan QianHui poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Heidi Klum
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Heidi Klum | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Pom Klementieff
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Pom Klementieff | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Pom Klementieff poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere_Tom Cruise
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Tom Cruise, from left, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham | Photo: Millie Turner/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise, from left, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Sound of Falling premiere_Hanna Heckt
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Sound of Falling premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Luise Heyer, left, Lea Drinda, second from left, Hanna Heckt, from fourth left, director Mascha Schilinski, Susanne Wust, Lena Urzendowsky, Laeni Geiseler and Luzia Oppermann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Sound of Falling' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_Sound of Falling premiere_Mascha Schilinski
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Sound of Falling premierex | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Producer Lucas Schmidt, from left, producer Maren Schmitt, Luzia Oppermann, Laeni Geiseler, from sixth left, Lea Drinda, Susanne Wust, Hanna Heckt, director Mascha Schilinski, Lena Urzendowsky, Luise Heyer, cinematographer Fabian Gamper and writer Louise Peters pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Sound of Falling' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Cannes 2025 Day 2_ photo call for the Camera dOr jury_Geraldine Nakache
Cannes 2025, Day 2: Geraldine Nakache during photo call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Geraldine Nakache poses for photographers at the photo call for the Camera d'Or jury at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

