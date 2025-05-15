Cannes Film Festival 2025 Day 2: Red Carpet Roundup Of Celebs

Pom Klementieff, from left, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham pose for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Hannah Waddingham poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Hofit Golan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Chloe Lecareux poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Florian Zeller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jury member Halle Berry poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Zoe Saldana poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Hayley Atwell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Hayley Atwell, and Angela Bassett pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Irina Shayk poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Sofia Boutella poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Araya Hargate poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Wan QianHui poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Heidi Klum, left, and Tom Kaulitz pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Pom Klementieff poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Tom Cruise, from left, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Hannah Waddingham pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Luise Heyer, left, Lea Drinda, second from left, Hanna Heckt, from fourth left, director Mascha Schilinski, Susanne Wust, Lena Urzendowsky, Laeni Geiseler and Luzia Oppermann pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Sound of Falling' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Producer Lucas Schmidt, from left, producer Maren Schmitt, Luzia Oppermann, Laeni Geiseler, from sixth left, Lea Drinda, Susanne Wust, Hanna Heckt, director Mascha Schilinski, Lena Urzendowsky, Luise Heyer, cinematographer Fabian Gamper and writer Louise Peters pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Sound of Falling' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Geraldine Nakache poses for photographers at the photo call for the Camera d'Or jury at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.