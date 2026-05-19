Cannes 2026 Day 7: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård And Others Slay On Red Carpet

Day 7 of the 79th Cannes Film Festival witnessed several celebrities in stylish outfits. Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård, Cristian Mungiu, Vanessa Ceban and Henrikke Lund Olsen, among others, posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Fjord.

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Cannes Film Festival photo highlights day 7
1/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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2/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Jury member Stellan Skarsgård
Jury member Stellan Skarsgård poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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3/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve
Sebastian Stan, left, and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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4/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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5/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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6/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Demi Moore
Demi Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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7/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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8/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Iris Mittenaere
Iris Mittenaere poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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9/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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10/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Camélia Jordana
Camélia Jordana poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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11/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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12/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Virginie Efira
Virginie Efira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Unknown' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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13/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Hope' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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14/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Carla Bruni
Carla Bruni poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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15/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Victoria Silvstedt
Victoria Silvstedt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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16/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Jordan Firstman
Jordan Firstman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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17/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Léa Seydoux
Léa Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Unknown' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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18/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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19/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Georgina Rodríguez
Georgina Rodríguez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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20/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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21/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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22/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Annabelle Wallis
Annabelle Wallis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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23/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Flora Coquerel
Flora Coquerel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
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24/24
Cannes Film Festival celebrity fashion-Sebastian Stan
Lisa Carlehed, from left, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Ceban, Henrikke Lund Olsen, director Cristian Mungiu, Renate Reinsve, Jonathan Ciprian Breazu, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Markus Tønseth pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
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