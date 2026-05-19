Cannes 2026 Day 7: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård And Others Slay On Red Carpet

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Lisa Carlehed, from left, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Ceban, Henrikke Lund Olsen, director Cristian Mungiu, Renate Reinsve, Jonathan Ciprian Breazu, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Markus Tønseth pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fjord' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru