Cannes 2026 Day 7: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård And Others Slay On Red Carpet
Day 7 of the 79th Cannes Film Festival witnessed several celebrities in stylish outfits. Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Sharon Stone, Stellan Skarsgård, Cristian Mungiu, Vanessa Ceban and Henrikke Lund Olsen, among others, posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of Fjord.
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