Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson, Ellie Goulding, Adrien Brody, Jodie Foster And Others Stun On Day 8 Of The Cannes Film Festival

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and day 8 witnessed stars including Scarlett Johansson, Ellie Goulding, Adrien Brody, Jodie Foster and others on red carpet for movie premieres. Here are the pics.

Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Scarlett Johansson
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Scarlett Johansson during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Luana Bajrami Virginie Efira, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Jodie Foster during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Luana Bajrami, from left, Virginie Efira, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Jodie Foster pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Romee Strijd
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Romee Strijd during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Romee Strijd poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Izabel Goulart
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Izabel Goulart during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Flavy Barl and Esteban Ocon
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Flavy Barl and Esteban Ocon during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Flavy Barl, left, and Esteban Ocon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Ellie Goulding during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Ellie Goulding poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: Ebrahim Azizi during It was just an accident premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: It was just an accident premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Ebrahim Azizi, from left, Mariam Afshari, Majid Panahi, director Jafar Panahi, Delnaz Najafi, Hadis Pakbaten, and Vahid Mobseri pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It was just an accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: Julian Assange The Six Billion Dollar Man
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Julian Assange during The Six Billion Dollar Man photo call | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Julian Assange poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: Solmaz Panahi It Was Just an Accident premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Solmaz Panahi It Was Just an Accident premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Solmaz Panahi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It Was Just an Accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Eva Herzigova
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Eva Herzigova during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Eva Herzigova poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Vincent Lacoste
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Vincent Lacoste, Irene Jacob, Sophie Guillemin, Jodie Foster and Virginie Efira during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Vincent Lacoste, from left, Irene Jacob, Sophie Guillemin, Jodie Foster and Virginie Efira pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere June Squibb
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Scarlett Johansson, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Scarlett Johansson, from left, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Toni Garrn
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Toni Garrn during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: A Private Life premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Robin Coudert, from left, Virginie Efira, Sophie Guillemin, Noam Morgensztern, Irene Jacob, writer Anne Berest, Luana Bajrami, Vincent Lacoste, director Rebecca Zlotowski, Jodie Foster, Daniel Auteuil and producer Frederic Jouve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

16/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Kimberley Garner
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Kimberley Garner during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kimberley Garner poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

17/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life Daniel Auteuil and Jodie Foster
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Daniel Auteuil and Jodie Foster during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Daniel Auteuil, left, and Jodie Foster pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

18/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life premiere Jodie Foster
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Jodie Foster during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jodie Foster poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

19/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: It was just an accident Premiere
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Lala Rudge during It was just an accident Premiere | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Lala Rudge poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It was just an accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

20/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: A Private Life Gael Garcia Bernal, Fernanda Aragones
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Gael Garcia Bernal and Fernanda Aragones during A Private Life premiere | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Gael Garcia Bernal, from left, and Fernanda Aragones pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

21/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: Eagles of the Republic photo call
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Zineb Triki and Lyna Khoudri during Eagles of the Republic photo call | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Zineb Triki, left, and Lyna Khoudri pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eagles of the Republic' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

22/22
Cannes 2025 78th international film festival: Vicky Krieps during Love Me Tender photo call
Cannes 2025, Day 8: Vicky Krieps during Love Me Tender photo call | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Vicky Krieps poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Love Me Tender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival