Cannes 2025: Scarlett Johansson, Ellie Goulding, Adrien Brody, Jodie Foster And Others Stun On Day 8 Of The Cannes Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Luana Bajrami, from left, Virginie Efira, director Rebecca Zlotowski and Jodie Foster pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Romee Strijd poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Flavy Barl, left, and Esteban Ocon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Ellie Goulding poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Ebrahim Azizi, from left, Mariam Afshari, Majid Panahi, director Jafar Panahi, Delnaz Najafi, Hadis Pakbaten, and Vahid Mobseri pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It was just an accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Julian Assange poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Solmaz Panahi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It Was Just an Accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Eva Herzigova poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Vincent Lacoste, from left, Irene Jacob, Sophie Guillemin, Jodie Foster and Virginie Efira pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Scarlett Johansson, from left, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Toni Garrn poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Robin Coudert, from left, Virginie Efira, Sophie Guillemin, Noam Morgensztern, Irene Jacob, writer Anne Berest, Luana Bajrami, Vincent Lacoste, director Rebecca Zlotowski, Jodie Foster, Daniel Auteuil and producer Frederic Jouve pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Adrien Brody, left, and Georgina Chapman pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Kimberley Garner poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Daniel Auteuil, left, and Jodie Foster pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Jodie Foster poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Lala Rudge poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It was just an accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Gael Garcia Bernal, from left, and Fernanda Aragones pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Private Life' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Zineb Triki, left, and Lyna Khoudri pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Eagles of the Republic' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Vicky Krieps poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Love Me Tender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.