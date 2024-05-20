Cannes 2024: Amy Jackson Brings Her 'Femme Fatale Vision' To Life In A White Suit At The Women In Cinema Gala

The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe recently collaborated to host a glamorous ‘Women in Cinema’ gala in Cannes over the weekend, attracting celebrities from around the world. Following a panel discussion on the same, a gala dinner was held, where actress Amy Jackson made a striking entrance, radiating confidence and girl-boss energy. Opting for an ivory pantsuit, the actress showcased her sophisticated red carpet style.
In the first photo, the ‘Crakk’ actress strikes a pose on the red carpet, while subsequent images offer close-up shots. She is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a dramatic beige suit and blue, polka-dotted tie, custom made by Maje Paris. She enhanced her overall look with bold red lips, golden flower-shaped earrings, and a charming elephant-shaped brooch. Her neat bun hairdo adds to her flawless appearance.
Sharing snapshots of her red carpet appearance at Cannes, the actress wrote, “Bonjour Cannes! Celebrating women in cinema with an unforgettable night, thanks to @moalturki @jomanaalrashid and @redseafilm. Grateful for the incredible female filmmakers, actresses, and directors who made the evening magical. And a huge thank you to @majeparis for the stunning custom 80’s power suit that brought my Femme Fatale vision to life. Lots of love @olelynggaardcopenhagen for completing the look with beautiful vintage esque jewellery & of course their little broach for good luck!”
The actress also shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots of her ensemble on her Instagram Stories. Have a look:
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was also in attendance at the star-studded dinner, representing India on the international stage. She adorned an off-shoulder silk pink and black gown, accentuated by a large pink bow at the back. The two actresses even crossed paths and got papped together in a candid, as captured by Vanity Fair Italia on Instagram, and reshared by Jackson.
In conjunction with the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival, the Red Sea Film Festival is supporting four projects this year. These include ‘Norah,’ ‘The Brink of Dreams,’ ‘Animale,’ and ‘To A Land Unknown.’ The Cannes Film Festival will end on May 25.