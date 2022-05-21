Saturday, May 21, 2022
Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Shares 'Fan Girl Moment' With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Indian Television actress Helly Shah wrote in Cannes 2022, "Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

Updated: 21 May 2022 6:59 pm

Indian Television actressess Helly Shah, who had her Cannes debut this year, uploaded a photo of herself having a "fan girl moment" with Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the photos is from the red carpet, and it shows the L'Oreal ambassadors posing together. 

The second image was taken at a gathering held by the cosmetics company. Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is also present in the photograph. "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan” Shah captioned her photo. Shah is best known for her roles in ‘Swaragini’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’.

Shah donned a mint ensemble by fashion designer Ziad Nakad for her red carpet appearance. "Thank you and gratitude. The premiere at Cannes could not have gone much better... Thank you, L'Oreal Paris, for making it the best." 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, graced the red carpet on the opening day in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral elements. The next day, she appeared dressed as Venus in a Gaurav Gupta-designed costume. 

Shah arrived on the French Riviera wearing a bright orange pantsuit. "And it begins," she captioned the image.

In terms of Indian representation at the Cannes Film Festival this year, actor-producer Deepika Padukone is a member of the Cannes Film Festival's eight-member competition jury, which includes prestigious names like actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. The actress began her jury duty at Cannes earlier this week by attending a meeting with fellow members. 

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, composers AR Rahman and Ricky Kej, folk singer Mame Khan, and actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah, and Urvashi Rautela are among those expected to attend. India has been named the first 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Cinema this year.

