Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Comes Out In Support Of Mahima Chaudhry

After Anupam Kher's video, Chhavi Mittal wrote a heartfelt note for Mahima Chaudhry.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:40 pm

Following the release of the video, which actor Anupam Kher posted where actress Mahima Chaudhry is seen discussing her struggle with breast cancer, many people expressed their support for her for being so honest about her battle with breast cancer. Television actress, Chhavi Mittal was one of them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mittal just endured breast cancer surgery and came back stronger than ever. The actress was outspoken about her struggles, recently underwent breast cancer surgery, and emerged as a warrior, according to a report by NDTV. 

Now, on her Instagram account, the TV actress has posted a photo of herself with Chaudhry, along with an emotional remark.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chaudhry entered Bollywood in 1997 with the film, 'Pardes', co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also worked in 'Daag,' 'Dil Kya Kare,' and many more. 

