Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Cameron Britton To Unite With Tom Hanks In 'A Man Called Ove' Remake

Filmmaker Marc Forster, known for movies such as 'Quantum of Solace', 'World War Z' and 'The Kite Runner', will helm the remake from a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee.

Cameron Britton To Unite With Tom Hanks In 'A Man Called Ove' Remake
Actors Tom Hanks and Cameron Britton Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 5:55 pm

'Mindhunter' star Cameron Britton has joined Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks in the English-language remake of the hit Swedish movie 'A Man Called Ove'.

According to Deadline, Britton boarded the film's cast, which also includes Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, along with actor Mike Birbiglia. 

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event

Aamir Khan To Host A Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chadha' For Tom Hanks

There Is Hope For Cinema Halls After Pandemic, Says Tom Hanks

Filmmaker Marc Forster, known for movies such as 'Quantum of Solace', 'World War Z' and 'The Kite Runner', will helm the remake from a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee.

Based on the Swedish hit novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, the 2015 original movie featured actor Rolf Lassgard as Ove, an ill-tempered, isolated retiree who spends his days enforcing block association rules and visiting his wife’s grave.

Ove has given up on life but things change when he develops an unlikely friendship with his new and boisterous neighbours.

Directed by Hannes Holm, the movie was nominated for two Oscars, best foreign language film and best makeup and hairstyling, at the 89th Academy Awards.

The remake of 'A Man Called Ove' will be produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios along with Rita Wilson and Playtone partners Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theatres on December 25, 2022.

Britton most recently starred in Hulu’s Shrill opposite Aidy Bryant. He will also feature in Netflix limited series 'The Woman in the House' with actor Kristen Bel.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tom Hanks Cameron Britton Hollywood Hollywood Actor Movies Actor/Actress Film Industry Film Actor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies