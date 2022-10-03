Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cameras Start Rolling For Randeep Hooda's Directorial Debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

The shooting for the upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' based on V. D. Savarkar has started and it will see actor Randeep Hooda at the helm of affairs making his directorial debut.

Randeep Hooda in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'
Randeep Hooda in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 1:28 pm

The shooting for the upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' based on V. D. Savarkar has started and it will see actor Randeep Hooda at the helm of affairs making his directorial debut.

Commenting on the same, producer Anand Pandit said: "There couldn't have been any actor other than Randeep Hooda to do absolute justice to this role. Plus, our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud."

The film will be shot in Maharashtra and London and will also see Randeep playing the eponymous role.

Producer Sandeep Singh added: "It's a matter of pride for us that Randeep Hooda is making his mark as a director with our film, besides playing the lead. As Indians and Hindus, 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' is a special film for us. I want every Indian, especially the young generation, to know our history."

He also mentioned that he feels "privileged and honored" to make this film.

"Veer Savarkar's contribution to our country's freedom has been tremendous. He was a true freedom fighter and that will be showcased in our film," he added.

Conceptualized by Sandeep Singh, and written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda, 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi.

Related stories

Randeep Hooda Loses 15 Kilos, To Shed 10 More For 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

First Glimpse Of Randeep Hooda As 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Released

Randeep Hooda To Play Veer Savarkar In Biopic

Tags

Art & Entertainment Randeep Hooda Swantantrya Veer Savarkar Actor Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda Directional Debut Upcoming Bollywood Movie Biopic Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?