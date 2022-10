Cameras Start Rolling For Randeep Hooda's Directorial Debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

The shooting for the upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' based on V. D. Savarkar has started and it will see actor Randeep Hooda at the helm of affairs making his directorial debut.

Commenting on the same, producer Anand Pandit said: "There couldn't have been any actor other than Randeep Hooda to do absolute justice to this role. Plus, our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud."

This is a special moment.



Lights, Camera HISTORY! 🎬

Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar



The film is slated to release

on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary❤️

@directorsamkhan pic.twitter.com/GTlGWGF7CL — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 3, 2022

The film will be shot in Maharashtra and London and will also see Randeep playing the eponymous role.

Producer Sandeep Singh added: "It's a matter of pride for us that Randeep Hooda is making his mark as a director with our film, besides playing the lead. As Indians and Hindus, 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' is a special film for us. I want every Indian, especially the young generation, to know our history."

He also mentioned that he feels "privileged and honored" to make this film.

"Veer Savarkar's contribution to our country's freedom has been tremendous. He was a true freedom fighter and that will be showcased in our film," he added.

Conceptualized by Sandeep Singh, and written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda, 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar' is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Sam Khan and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi.