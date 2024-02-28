Buddy Duress Dies At 38: ‘Good Time’ And ‘Heaven Knows What’ Actor Passes Away Due To A Massive Heart Attack

For the unversed, Buddy Duress’ debut in acting was in Benny and Josh Safdie’s 2014 film, ‘Heaven Known What’. He has been a part of two the independent films by the Safdie brothers. Both the films got him immense recognition all over the world. While ‘Heaven Knows What’ had become a success, after almost three years Buddy Duress went on to star alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time’.