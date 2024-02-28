Art & Entertainment

Buddy Duress Dies At 38: ‘Good Time’ And ‘Heaven Knows What’ Actor Passes Away Due To A Massive Heart Attack

‘Good Time’ and ‘Heaven Knows What’ actor Buddy Duress has passed away. His brother informed about the news to the media. Buddy Duress suffered a heart attack. He was just 38.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 28, 2024

Buddy Duress Photo: Instagram
It’s a sad day for Hollywood as one of the most terrific actors with an electrifying screen presence has passed away. Buddy Duress, who is known for his roles in films like ‘Good Time’ and ‘Heaven Knows What’ has died. His brother Christopher Stathis informed the media about Buddy Duress’ death due to a heart attack. It was caused from a drug cocktail. He was just 38.

Buddy Duress is known for having faced numerous personal struggle which included several legal issues and his battle with substance abuse.

For the unversed, Buddy Duress’ debut in acting was in Benny and Josh Safdie’s 2014 film, ‘Heaven Known What’. He has been a part of two the independent films by the Safdie brothers. Both the films got him immense recognition all over the world. While ‘Heaven Knows What’ had become a success, after almost three years Buddy Duress went on to star alongside Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time’.

Later on, Buddy Duress worked in numerous feature and short films. ‘86'd’, ‘The Mountain’, and ‘The Great Darkened Days’ are just a few of them.

As per reports, Buddy Duress still has two projects that are unreleased. These include a short film called ‘Skull’ and the movie ‘Mass State Lottery’. Both of them are expected to release soon.

On a personal front, Buddy Duress is survived by his mother, Jo-Anne. He also has his younger brother, Christopher Stathis, who was the one who confirmed the news of his death to the media.

We express our deepest condolences to the family and close ones of Buddy Duress. May his soul rest in peace.

